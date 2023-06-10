ALICE Training Completed At School Of The Osage With 16 Staff Now Certified

According to the Gun Violence Archive, nationwide so far this year, there have been 24 school shootings with nine students or other children and four employees or other adults killed…24 others injured.

It’s also the main reason school districts around the lake area continue to pursue training on how to respond in the case of an active shooter.

One district, School of the Osage, just recently went through training during which 16 staff members are now certified to be trainers themselves.

“Now, the difference moving forward is that we will continue to bring this training back every single month into our conversations, into our work, into our drills. It’s just a whole different way of viewing it.”

Osage teamed up with their school resource officers from the Osage Beach and Lake Ozark police departments to go through the ALICE training.

ALICE stands for: alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.