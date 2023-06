A one-car accident Thursday morning on northbound highway-7 at Turkey Creek Hill in Benton County sends one person to the hospital.

The highway patrol says 41-year-old D’Anna Ambrose, of Warsaw, was seriously hurt when the car she was driving ran off the road.

She over-corrected sending the car back off the opposite side before it struck an embankment and overturned back onto the highway.

Ambrose was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a nearby hospital.