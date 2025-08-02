All Clear For Swimming This Weekend At Lake Area State Park Beaches

It’s an all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities this weekend at 16 of the 18 state park beaches.

The Department of Natural Resources weekly report says that swimming is not recommended at Cuivre River State Park in Troy due to elevated E-coli concerns.

Otherwise, one state park beach…Thousand Hills in Kirksville, remains closed due to ongoing renovations.

Beaches open and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Thursday, July 31, 2025:

Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach , 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.

, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia. Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach , off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach .

, off Hwy. 54, Osage . Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.

#1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser. Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach , Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

, Hwy. 172, Williamsville. Long Branch State Park – Public Beach , 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.

, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon. Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach , 37352 Shrine Road, Florida.

, 37352 Shrine Road, Florida. Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B, Pittsburg.

HWY 64B, Pittsburg. Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach , Hermitage.

, Hermitage. St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park, Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach , 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville. Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach , 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson. Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw. Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw. Wakonda State Park – Public Beach , 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.

, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach , 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches OPEN and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, July 31, 2025:

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Public Beach , 678 State Route 147, Troy.

Beaches CLOSED due to high water levels as of Thursday, July 31, 2025:

NONE

Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations as of Thursday, July 31, 2025:

Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach , 20431 State Highway 157, Kirksville. ( Beach closed until further notice due to renovations).

Beaches water quality samples pending as of Thursday, July 31, 2025:

NONE

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.