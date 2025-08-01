BREAKING: Bass Pro on its Way to Osage Beach

Press Release from Bass Pro:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops announced plans today to open the ninth retail location in its home state of Missouri, with a new location to serve Osage Beach, in the central part of the state near the wildly popular Lake of the Ozarks.

The 75,000-square-foot retail destination will be a cornerstone of the future redevelopment of Osage Beach Marketplace, at 4540 Osage Beach Parkway, conveniently located near Missouri Highway 54 and Lake of the Ozarks, and is contingent on city approvals. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2027.

“We are all very excited about this expansion in our home state, and to continue to serve the passionate sportsmen and women of Missouri with everything they need for their outdoor adventures,” said Johnny Morris, legendary angler, noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder. “We have enjoyed serving outdoor enthusiasts for the last 50-plus years, and to help sportsmen and women get everything they need for their trips here in the Ozarks is an absolute honor.”

This new location will continue to expand Bass Pro Shops’ presence to serve the passionate sportsmen and women in the state with the widest selection of quality products at the best prices around, providing genuine, friendly expert service.

“We’re thrilled to be part of a project anchored by a nationally recognized brand like Bass Pro Shops,” said Christopher Foster of Horizon Development, LLC, and Dave Mashburn of Mashburn Development, LLC. “Since committing to the redevelopment of the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace, we’ve been in discussions with Bass Pro Shops, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see this vision coming to life. We look forward to the positive impact this will have on the community.”

Since its founding in 1972, in an 8-square-foot space in the liquor store of the father of Johnny Morris in Springfield, Missouri, Bass Pro Shops has blazed a new trail in the retail experience for outdoor enthusiasts. As millions of families know, a trip to a Bass Pro Shops is more than a retail experience; it’s an adventure, a mini-vacation, a celebration of nature and an educational and enriching outing for the entire family.

People leave a Bass Pro Shops store with more than a bag of outdoor gear. They leave with a smile, a greater appreciation for nature and a dream of spending more time fishing, hunting, camping and hiking.

Experiential retail destination with immersive outdoor features

Lake of the Ozarks has a long and proud history of providing lasting memories for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, with over 1,100 miles of shoreline, rich environments for anglers and lasting fun on the water, and serving as a major tourist destination and recreational area hosting hundreds of fishing tournaments each year.

Noted worldwide for its natural beauty, abundant outdoor activities and a strong sense of community, Lake of the Ozarks and the entire central Missouri region is a popular destination for those seeking a vibrant lake lifestyle, with opportunities for watersports, golf and the exploration of the surrounding scenic landscape. Its rolling hills, lush forests and stunning lake views offer a variety of gorgeous, picturesque landscapes.

“As Mayor, one of my key goals has been to attract more family-friendly activities and entertainment for both locals and tourists,” Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison said. “Bass Pro Shops perfectly aligns with this vision. This major anchor store will draw in new businesses and tourists from around the world, creating opportunities for our community.”

Envisioned as a tribute to the great sporting heritage of the region and Missouri as a whole, the store will reflect the magical outdoor offerings in the Ozarks, building on the signature qualities that define the celebrated Bass Pro Shops experience, combining retail with entertainment, outdoor education and conservation.

In addition to providing customers with the outdoor products they love, a team of talented artists and craftsmen will design the store’s localized imagery to reinforce its immersive outdoor theme. The signature creativity and attention to detail are hallmarks of every experience from Johnny Morris, who often is referred to as “The Walt Disney of the Outdoors” for his knack of creating immersive experiences that connect people with nature.

Proudly standing alongside customers to support conservation

Conservation forms the heart and soul of Bass Pro Shops and is an ethic that dates back to the earliest days of the company. Alongside the customers they serve, Bass Pro Shops over the past decade has proudly donated more than 10% of earnings to support conservation efforts in local communities and across North America.

At locations throughout North America, customers are invited to “round up” at the register through the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund to join the cause and advance programs aimed at conserving habitat and wildlife, advocating for sportsmen’s rights and connecting new audiences to the outdoors.

10% discount every day to honor those on the front lines

The Bass Pro Shops Legendary Salute Program honors veterans, active military, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and state fish and wildlife agency employees, with a 10% discount on almost everything in all Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations in the United States and Canada (with a 5% discount on firearms and ammo). This program honors those who have or are currently serving on the front lines in Missouri and throughout the country who defend our freedoms, including our opportunities to hunt, fish and spend time in the great outdoors.

Nationally recognized for excellence

Bass Pro Shops consistently earns recognition from prestigious national media outlets, including:

For the fourth consecutive year in 2025, Bass Pro Shops was voted the leading outdoor retailer on Newsweek’s “America’s Best Retailers” list.

list. In January 2025, Bass Pro Shops was named “America’s Most Trusted Outdoor Retailer” for the fourth consecutive year.

for the fourth consecutive year. Newsweek recently recognized Bass Pro Shops as one of “America’s Most Admired Workplaces.”

In recent years, Forbes named Bass Pro Shops one of “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms.

At the new Osage Beach location, Bass Pro Shops is expected to employ more than 125 “Outfitters” eager to serve customers and their pursuits in the great outdoors. Employment information, when available, will be posted at basspro.com/careers.

Click the image to view Bass Pro Shops’ amazing people and amazing stores

# # #

About Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”