All Public Beaches Open Across The Lake Region This Weekend

Sat. Jul 11th, 2026
Despite some rain in the lake area forecast this weekend, the Department of Natural Resources has issued another statewide all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities at most of the state park beaches including PB-1 in Kaiser and PB-2 in Osage Beach.
The exception being Pomme De Terre, which remains flooded and underwater.
It’s at least the third week in a row for the DNR to issue a statewide all-clear.
More:
Please see below for beach sampling efforts and beach statuses for this week, starting July 9, 2026.
1. Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of July 1, 2026. Swimming is not recommended if the geometric mean of the weekly water quality sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water (190 mpn/100 mL). The following beaches exceed the 190 mpn/100 mL recommendation:
2. Beaches OPEN and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 9, 2026.
3. Beaches CLOSED and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 9, 2026.
4. Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 9, 2026. Harmful algal blooms have been found in the lake.
5. Beaches with water quality samples pending as of July 9, 2026.
6. Beaches closed due to flooding as of July 9, 2026:
PLEASE CHECK THE PARK AND SITE STATUS MAP at https://modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93 to be sure the beaches are open. Excessive rainfall has caused temporary closures at some of the beaches due to them being underwater.