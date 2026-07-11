All Public Beaches Open Across The Lake Region This Weekend

Despite some rain in the lake area forecast this weekend, the Department of Natural Resources has issued another statewide all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities at most of the state park beaches including PB-1 in Kaiser and PB-2 in Osage Beach.

The exception being Pomme De Terre, which remains flooded and underwater.

It’s at least the third week in a row for the DNR to issue a statewide all-clear.

More:

Please see below for beach sampling efforts and beach statuses for this week, starting July 9, 2026.

1. Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of July 1, 2026. Swimming is not recommended if the geometric mean of the weekly water quality sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water (190 mpn/100 mL). The following beaches exceed the 190 mpn/100 mL recommendation:

NONE

2. Beaches OPEN and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 9, 2026.

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.

Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia.

Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach, 28761 State Park Road, Warsaw.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy. 134, Kaiser.

Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

Long Branch State Park – Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.

Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach,37352 Shrine Road, Florida.

Pomme de Terre State Park, Hermitage Beach, Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg.

Pomme de Terre State Park, Pittsburg Beach, Hwy. 64 B, Pittsburg.

St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park – Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach, 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville.

Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

Wakonda State Park – Public Beach, 32836 State Park Road, La Grange

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach, 26600 Park Road N, Lawson.

3. Beaches CLOSED and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 9, 2026.

NONE

4. Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 9, 2026. Harmful algal blooms have been found in the lake.

NONE

5. Beaches with water quality samples pending as of July 9, 2026.

NONE

6. Beaches closed due to flooding as of July 9, 2026:

Pomme de Terre State Park beaches are still underwater and swimming is not recommended.

PLEASE CHECK THE PARK AND SITE STATUS MAP at https://modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93 to be sure the beaches are open. Excessive rainfall has caused temporary closures at some of the beaches due to them being underwater.