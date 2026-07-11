Push To Get Another Casino On The Upcoming Election Ballot Fails Across Missouri

If you look close at the upcoming General Election ballot across Missouri, one Constitutional Amendment you don’t see is the one that would approve another state license for a casino, presumably along or near the Osage River, to be located at Lake of the Ozarks.

The main issue, according to Miller County Clerk Clinton Jenkins, was a failed effort to collect enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot again.

“The way the petition process works is they’re gathered up by the Secretary of State’s office and then they’re digitally scanned and then the individual county clerk’s review the petition signatures themselves to make sure whoever signed it was a registered voter. So we did that and we were never given a petition for the casino, which must mean there wasn’t enough signatures.”

Complicating matters now for the casino group is a reported $1.5 million lawsuit alleging that fabricated screenshots were provided to a firm collecting the signatures prompting the firm to continue work on the petition drive.