Tubing Accident Injures Four People On Table Rock

A tubing accident Thursday afternoon on Table Rock Lake in Taney County injures four people.

The highway patrol says it happened when the boat pulling the tube performed a left turn causing the tube to go the right with an equipment failure disconnecting the tube from the vessel ejecting all four of the occupants onto the shore.

Two 12-year-olds and adults on the tube, all from Barnhart, suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.

Three were treated on scene while one was taken to a nearby hospital in Springfield.