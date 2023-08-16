Alleged Sexual Assault In Osage Beach May Go Unprosecuted Due To Victim Declining To Press Charges

An alleged sexual assault reported at an Osage Beach area restaurant pool may go unprosecuted but not because of any indifference by the prosecuting attorney’s office.

That’s according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office which does confirm that an incident did happen on Saturday at the establishment off Route-KK involving two people who were unknown to each other.

A male suspect was apparently identified and questioned.

However, the alleged victim declined to press charges.

Alcohol was a factor in the incident.