Wed. Aug 16th, 2023

 

Alleged Sexual Assault In Osage Beach May Go Unprosecuted Due To Victim Declining To Press Charges

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, August 15th, 2023

An alleged sexual assault reported at an Osage Beach area restaurant pool may go unprosecuted but not because of any indifference by the prosecuting attorney’s office.

That’s according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office which does confirm that an incident did happen on Saturday at the establishment off Route-KK involving two people who were unknown to each other.

A male suspect was apparently identified and questioned.

However, the alleged victim declined to press charges.

Alcohol was a factor in the incident.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, August 15th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony