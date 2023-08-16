Damage Reports Still Being Requested By NWS & Area EMA Offices From Sunday’s Storms

Lake area residents and businesses which may have suffered damage in the Sunday night and Monday morning storms are being encouraged to report the damage no matter how insignificant it may seem to be.

“That’ll help us get information to the National Weather Service to make a determination” says Camden County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director William Gregory, “and also it’ll allow us to keep records that if down the line there is some sort of either state of emergency declared by higher levels of the government, that we can accurately account for that and also aid in the recovery of that process.”

Gregory also says the overall clean-up may still take some time.

Damage can still be reported by linking onto the E-M-A website.