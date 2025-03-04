Alleged Wrong Way Drunk Driver Hits Osage Beach Patrol Car

A Spring Hill, Florida, man faces charges after an alleged wrong way DWI accident and crashing into an Osage Beach police squad car.

The incident happened during the early-morning hours this past Saturday when 54-year-old Steven Deluca entered highway-54 from the on-ramp in the 5,000 block of the Osage Beach Parkway.

Deluca attempted a U-turn heading east in the westbound lanes when his car struck the right side of Officer Stephen Wright’s squad car before he attempted to drive back up the ramp in the wrong direction to flee the scene.

Officer Wright was not injured and Deluca was stopped by Camden County Caa short distance away on the parkway. He is formally charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with damage exceeding $1,000, DWI and careless and imprudent driving.

Deluca, who has a lengthy history in the courtroom including two convictions for child fondling, is free after posting a $25,000 bond.