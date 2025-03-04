UPDATE: Two-Year-Old Lake Area Toddler Dies After Being Reported Missing in Camden County

An update into the gut-wrenching story about a two-year-old toddler girl from Roach who apparently drowned sometime late Monday afternoon or evening…

The Northwest Camden County Fire District says the nearly four-hour search consisted of several responding agencies and volunteers setting up a perimeter around the home off Irontown Road using drones, helicopters, boats, k-9’s and thermal imaging to search the wooded area, shoreline and nearby docks.

Shortly after 8:00 Monday night, a Camden County deputy located the body of two-year-old Iszabella O’Bryan Haas in the water. CPR was immediately started but was unsuccessful.

Circumstances surrounding the tragedy are being investigated by the sheriff’s office in coordination with the highway patrol’s water patrol division.

(Also assisting: Missouri State Highway Patrol, Osage Beach Search and Rescue, the Mid County Fire Protection District, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and dozens of volunteers from throughout the community.)

ORIGINAL STORY

Heartbreak being reported in the lake area after a two-year-old girl went missing late Monday afternoon.

Multiple agencies led by the Northwest Camden County Fire District and a swarm of others volunteering to help search responded to the scene along, or off, Irontown Road in the Roach area. Reports then surfaced that the toddler was found around five hours later and that CPR was being administered on a dock.

Unfortunately, according to a credible KRMS source, the child did not survive.

KRMS News will pass along more details when made available.

(PHOTO credit Dustin Fields)