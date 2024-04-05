Ameren Asking PSC For Fuel Adjustment Charges That Could Increase Your Bill

Ameren-Missouri is asking the Public Service Commission if the company can increase its fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of electric customers.

Ameren submitted two filings with the P-S-C…one to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off-system revenues and transportation during the four-month period covering October-2023 through January of this year.

The second case deals with the company’s true-up filing.

The bottom line, according to Ameren, would increase individual bills from about $2.60 to about $4.09 per month with the proposed changes taking effect June 1st.

Applications to intervene in the cases need to be filed with the P-S-C by April 22nd.

Individuals can also provide comments by contacting the Office of Public Counsel in Jefferson City.