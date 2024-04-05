fbpx

Fri. Apr 5th, 2024

 

Ameren Asking PSC For Fuel Adjustment Charges That Could Increase Your Bill

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Politics State News Friday, April 5th, 2024

Ameren-Missouri is asking the Public Service Commission if the company can increase its fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of electric customers.

Ameren submitted two filings with the P-S-C…one to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off-system revenues and transportation during the four-month period covering October-2023 through January of this year.

The second case deals with the company’s true-up filing.

The bottom line, according to Ameren, would increase individual bills from about $2.60 to about $4.09 per month with the proposed changes taking effect June 1st.

Applications to intervene in the cases need to be filed with the P-S-C by April 22nd.

Individuals can also provide comments by contacting the Office of Public Counsel in Jefferson City.

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Politics State News Friday, April 5th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony