Missouri AG Advises Residents To Be “Scam Aware” For Baseball Season

Fri. Apr 5th, 2024
Now that one of America’s favorite pastimes is well underway, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is warning consumers on how to avoid becoming a victim.
Bailey says there are several tips to help minimize your chances of becoming a victim of a baseball scam . They include:
–know your vendor;
–do your research;
–use a credit card;
–shop on secured sites;
–inspect your tickets;
–and, remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
And if you have been scammed, make sure to report it to law enforcement or the A-G’s office.