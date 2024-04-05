fbpx

Fri. Apr 5th, 2024

 

Missouri AG Advises Residents To Be “Scam Aware” For Baseball Season

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News State News Friday, April 5th, 2024

Now that one of America’s favorite pastimes is well underway, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is warning consumers on how to avoid becoming a victim.   

Bailey says there are several tips to help minimize your chances of becoming a victim of a baseball scam . They include:

–know your vendor;

–do your research;

–use a credit card;

–shop on secured sites;

–inspect your tickets;

–and, remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

And if you have been scammed, make sure to report it to law enforcement or the A-G’s office.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News State News Friday, April 5th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony