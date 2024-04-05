Less Than A Month To Go Before Tolls Stop On Community Bridge

The light is shining brighter for those who are tired of paying tolls to cross over the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge.

The toll booths are set to close making the bridge free to cross back and forth at the end of this month.

At that time, according to Toll Bridge Executive Director Jim Werner, it’ll then be up to the new owners of the bridge, MoDOT, to remove the toll booths but don’t look for that to happen any time real soon.

“We understand right now, it’s probably going to be late fall……maybe. They have to go through their RFP’s and bidding process and all, and that does take a while. But in the meantime, like I said, they will put up barriers and once the gates come down…the Toll Bridge will be free.”

MoDOT will also be responsible for what will have been the toll bridge office.

The final date for tolls to be collected will be April 30th.