Ameren Offering Tips To Save Money When The Cold Takes Over

With Mother Nature delivering a winter-time preview of colder temperatures over the past few days, Ameren-Missouri is offering a few tips to help keep those utility bills a little more manageable.

Wanda Sams, program supervisor for Ameren’s Energy Efficiency Department, says a couple of the tips may surprise you.

“During the day. With Daylight Savings time still in, why don’t you open your shades throughout the day to let some of the natural sunlight come in and warm the space? Just remember to shut those shades and blinds in the evenings to not let the heat escape. And for those adorable teenagers, let them know to lure that thermostat to 68 degrees.”

Sams also says, for every degree you drop your thermostat between 60-70, you can knock about five-percent off your monthly bill.

A couple other tips to save on your monthly utilities while preparing for the winter include making sure your air vents are clean and avoid running hot water to thaw food.