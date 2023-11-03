Did Lake Area Pharmacies Get Hit By “Pharmageddon?” – Stores Still Remain Short Staffed

Was the lake area affected by what’s being called the “pharmageddon” walkout which hit drug stores across the country this week…?

Online reports surfaced Monday about “hundreds” of pharmacists and technicians working, mostly, for Walgreens and other big retailers like CVS being involved in calling in sick to bring attention to, what they consider to be, difficult working conditions especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunrise Beach resident Susan Akscin tells KRMS News she wasn’t sure if it was “pharmageddon” related but there was a sign posted on Tuesday at CVS in Lake Ozark announcing inside pickup was closed due to a staffing shortage.

“I don’t know how long they plan on doing this, but it’s not a good situation and I have not received notification that my prescription is ready. I have two tablets left and then I don’t have any more left until they give me my prescription.”

KRMS News has reached out to both of the retailers with Walgreens saying there have been no disruptions in lake area service while there has been no reply from CVS.