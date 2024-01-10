fbpx

Wed. Jan 10th, 2024

 

Osage Beach Police Make Seven Arrests To Start Off The New Year

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, January 9th, 2024

It’s a 180 for the Osage Beach Police Department, after reporting no arrests for the week ending on December 31st, Osage Beach officers made seven arrests this past week ending on Sunday.

 Lieutenant Michael O’Day says there were two people each arrested for domestic assault, driving while intoxicated and driving revoked or suspended. One person was also taken into custody for stealing.

 Osage Beach officers also responded to 29 fire-related and 16 ambulance related calls over the week.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, January 9th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony