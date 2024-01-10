Osage Beach Police Make Seven Arrests To Start Off The New Year

It’s a 180 for the Osage Beach Police Department, after reporting no arrests for the week ending on December 31st, Osage Beach officers made seven arrests this past week ending on Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says there were two people each arrested for domestic assault, driving while intoxicated and driving revoked or suspended. One person was also taken into custody for stealing.

Osage Beach officers also responded to 29 fire-related and 16 ambulance related calls over the week.