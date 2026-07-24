Fri. Jul 24th, 2026

 

Powerball And Mega Millions Ramp Up To Insane Levels Again

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Friday, July 24th, 2026

Here we go again…the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots are climbing again into mind-boggling territory.

The current jackpot for Mega Millions is $743-million with a cash option of 323.4 million before state and federal taxes are taken out.

The Powerball jackpot isn’t too far behind and is now worth in the neighborhood of $600-million with a cash option of 266.4 million before taxes.

The next drawing for Mega Millions will be later tonight while the next Powerball drawing will be Saturday night.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Friday, July 24th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony