Powerball And Mega Millions Ramp Up To Insane Levels Again

Here we go again…the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots are climbing again into mind-boggling territory.

The current jackpot for Mega Millions is $743-million with a cash option of 323.4 million before state and federal taxes are taken out.

The Powerball jackpot isn’t too far behind and is now worth in the neighborhood of $600-million with a cash option of 266.4 million before taxes.

The next drawing for Mega Millions will be later tonight while the next Powerball drawing will be Saturday night.