American Ethanol Team Grabs Top Stop At Lake Powerboat Race

A familiar name, once again, reigns as the king of speed on Lake of the Ozarks.

Unconfirmed social media accounts report that the duo of John Cosker and Tony Battiato ran American Ethanol to a new course record of 214 miles per hour on Saturday morning…the fastest run on record (as of Saturday) for the powerboat racing event since the course was shortened in 2017 from one-mile to the current three-quarters-of-a-mile.

The fastest ever, in the 35-year history of the event, was 244 miles per hour on the one-mile course back in 2014.

The two days of racing against the clock, with several worthwhile causes receiving funding from the event, comes (came) to a close Sunday afternoon.