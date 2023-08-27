Two Injured In Catamaran Crash On Grand Glaize Arm

Two people are injured Saturday afternoon when the catamaran they were on capsized at the three-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm in Camden County.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened when the cat lost power causing it to rotate counterclockwise to the port side and began to take on water partially sinking.

30-year-old Anthony Smith, of Osage Beach, was described as the throttleman…he escaped injury.

Two others, 60-year-old James Darr described as the operator of the steering and 54-year-old Cheree Ball both from Kirksville, suffered moderate injuries.

They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

None of the three were wearing life jackets at the time.