Americans Are Wanting To Own More Haunted Homes These Days

Would you buy a home…if you *knew* it was haunted?

A majority of Americans say they would NOT be scared away by paranormal room-mates.

A new survey from Rocket Mortgage shows 65% say they would consider buying a haunted house.

39% would definitely say yes.

Another 26% are open to the idea.

What’s more, one in three respondents claim they’ve already lived in a haunted home…some with unaccounted footsteps, apparitions and objects moving on their own.

They’re growing draw in the real estate market….recent sales include the Rhode Island Farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring.

That home is now is up for auction today (Halloween.)

The listing describes it as the “antique farmhouse made FAMOUS for historical paranormal sightings and activity.”

It was LAST sold in 2022.

But seriously – what color would you paint those walls?