Groundbreaking Set For New Hatchery Ridge Trail In Osage Beach

A partnership between the City of Osage Beach, Lake of the Ozarks State Park and the Magic Dragon Trails group will take the step in the development of what’s being called the Hatchery Ridge Trail.

Although work on the trail is already underway, a groundbreaking ceremony to officially mark the start of the new trail is on the calendar for Friday, November 14th, taking place at 10:00-AM at Osage Beach City Park.

Hatchery Ridge will be a two-mile trail winding through both the city park and the state park and is part of Magic Dragon Trails expanding multi-use trails throughout the lake area.

The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony.