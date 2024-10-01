AmeriCorps Partners With Nonprofits To Help Improve 14 Miles Of Trail In LOTO State Park

The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps is partnering with Osage Beach nonprofit Branches for the Lake and Lake of the Ozarks State Park to improve and enhance 14.1 miles of the Trail of the Winds multi-use trail.

AmeriCorps members are expected to deployed to the lake in early November to begin the project.

The project will include increasing accessibility for hiking, biking and equestrian users, as well as re-routing the trail to reduce erosion and increase sustainability and watershed health.

During the work, corps members are being housed at Margaritaville.

The 14.1 miles included in the project are part of the overall 53 miles of trails within Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

The improvements are scheduled to be completed by December 15th.