Two Motorcycle Club Vice Presidents Arrested For Carrying Firearms As Felons

“Bandido Marv” faces a two-count criminal complaint after being stopped in Harrisonville while in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 52-year-old Marvin Paup and a second suspect identified as 63-year-old Joseph McCollum are both charged in a two-count complaint with being felons in possession of a firearm.

Paup was further identified as the vice president of the El Dorado, Kansas, chapter of the Bandido’s Motorcycle club while McCollum was further identified as the vice president of the El Dorado chapter of the Avispon Motorcycle Club.

Both of the men stated during the traffic stop that they carrying firearms at the time.

The charges are considered to be accusations and not evidence of guilt.

The case is being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhood.