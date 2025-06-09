fbpx

Hail Storm Blankets HWY 54 Causing Damage & Making It Look Like Winter

More severe weather hit the lake area Sunday night.

One of the storms over Miller County near Eldon dropped numerous golf ball sized hail on Highway 54, turning the roadway nearly white as if it had snowed.

The highway patrol reports numerous vehicles were damaged in the hailstorm, some of which needed to be pulled from the roadway, with multiple accidents between Meads Flats and the Tuscumbia exit.

The hail was so significant that MODOT crews were called out to plow the roadway.

Reports of the hailstorm stretch from Rocky Mount through Tuscumbia, before the storm weakened as it moved into Maries County.

Reporter John Rogger