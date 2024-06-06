Animal Shelters Remind Residents About Fireworks And Your Furry Pets

We may still be about a month away from July 4th but the rockets red glare have already begun with various displays for events around the lake area not to mention individuals who decide to shoot off their own fireworks.

And with the frequency of those displays…public or private…now taking place, pet owners are being encouraged to think about “fluffy” and “fido”.

“People like to shoot them off the weekend after Memorial Day, because they can still buy them and get em’. So, keep your dogs corralled, so they don’t go running off into the woods and get lost.”

Dogwood Animal Shelter Board Member John Page also says, if you have pets and don’t plan on being home for the 4th, to find a family member or a friend who can take care of them…including bringing them inside during any close-by displays.