Camdenton Wastes No Time Searching For New Administrator To Replace Outgoing Jeff Hooker

With the recent announcement that City Administrator Jeff Hooker will soon be taking a similar position in Osage Beach, officials in Camdenton have put the search for a soon-to-be new administrator on the fast track.

“They did go ahead and raise the City Administrator salary range, was one of the items, and that was all a recruiting process to get some good candidates to replace me once I’m gone.”

The application period to submit interest in the position in Camdenton will close on June 30th with interviews and a selection to follow.

Hooker looks back on his handful of years as administrator in Camdenton and says he’s pleased with the consistency and continuity he’s brought to the city but that there’s plenty of credit to go around for reaching those goals, “and I don’t say it’s just me, it’s always a team effort.”