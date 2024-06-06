Hooker Officially Confirmed as New Administrator in Osage Beach

The City of Osage Beach will now, officially, have a new administrator following Thursday night’s confirmation to the position of soon-to-be former Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker.

The board of aldermen recently in a closed session voted to move forward with Mayor Michael Harmison’s appointment of Hooker to fill the vacancy being created by longtime Osage Beach employee and administrator Jeana Woods. Woods is leaving the office to pursue her own CPA business in the private sector.

During the regular board meeting Thursday night, there was very little discussion and the vote was unanimous to hire Hooker. Hooker’s first day on the job will be July 15th.