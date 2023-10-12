Annual Chamber Dinner Around The Corner – Last Call For Members To Be Signed Up

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce continues last minute preparations for its annual fall dinner and awards.

Executive Director Morgan Crainshaw says part of those preparations include making sure that its membership is signed up to be a part of the 11th annual event.

“If you plan on coming or if you’d like to sponsor…..We do need that to be done by the end of day on the 16th. So that’s right around the corner. That’s next Monday where you need to get your RSVP in and sponsorships in.”

The night, on Monday the 23rd, will include the chamber recognizing its distinguished citizen, the young professional of the year, the small and large businesses of the year, the non-profit of the year and different milestone anniversaries.

More information about the chamber’s annual fall dinner is available on the chamber’s website.