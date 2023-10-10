“Mancaves” on the Way to the Corner of Bagnell Dam Blvd. and HH in Lake Ozark?

Tue. Oct 10th, 2023
Mancaves could soon be coming to Lake Ozark.
Months, and longer, of speculation and questions about what kind of development has been planned for the corner of Business-54 and the Horseshoe Bend Parkway are now being answered and will be the main topic of an open forum and a planning and zoning meeting Wednesday afternoon in Lake Ozark.
The single-item appearing under new business on the city’s published agenda is discussion and possible action on a site plan submitted by Alpha Engineering for Toy Boxes development.
Activity on the piece of property in question, deeded to Lakeside Village L-L-C operating out of Urbandale-Iowa, has ramped up over the past several months with some blasting which has also sent substantial material into the lake.
The “mancave” development is described as large storage units, 30-by-80, that include living space which is accommodated by a rezoning of the property from commercial to residential.
The project, according to reports, has also put a stop to an effort to bring a $200-million retail development to the same property.
The potential development, which apparently already has TIF, T-D-D and C-I-D tax benefits approved, will be discussed during the Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning meeting which is set to begin at 5:00 Wednesday afternoon.