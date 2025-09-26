Annual Fall Shoreline Cleanup Event Set To Go For The Weekend

It’s that time of the year again, unfortunately, when volunteers will be on the shoreline trying to beautify the big pond we call Lake of the Ozarks.

“We’ll have anywhere from 5 to 10 volunteer groups in the fall, not near as big effort as it is in the spring,” says Bryan Vance from Ameren’s Shoreline Office.

He goes onto say that the program created 33 years ago has been more of a success than anyone imagined it would be, “Couple factors in that obviously the great effort the volunteers have done removing all of the trash from lake. Over 5 and a half million pounds of trash.”

Some of the more unusual items removed in past cleanups include full-sized appliances and bowling balls.

This year’s Fall Shoreline Cleanup officially runs through Sunday and you can hear more about it with Vance and Captain Bob on the ‘No Wake Zone’ show starting at 10:06 this Saturday morning on KRMS.