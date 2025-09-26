Camden Commission Votes To Approve Privately Funded Charlie Kirk Memorial

It was a packed house last night (Thursday) for the Camden County Commission meeting discussing the idea of putting up a memorial to Charlie Kirk.

Despite a fierce and spirited debate, the commission ultimately decided to approve the project, which will be located on the Camden County Administration Building.

Citizens were mixed on the idea, with some saying it’s a “perfect way” to recognize Kirk and what he meant to the American people, while others believed there should be someone with local ties in the mural instead.

Some of the people suggested on the mural included Rush Limbaugh, Martin Luther King JR, or someone related to the county & creation of the Lake Area.

The Charlie Kirk mural will be put together using private funds.