Annual KRMS Job Fair Taking Place April 11th 2024

It’s almost time again for the annual Lake of the Ozarks Job fair in Osage Beach.

The Viper Communications family of stations, Lakejob.com and the Inn at Grand Glaize are teaming up to help residents across the Lake Region find jobs.

It’s taking place between 11AM to 6PM at the hotel on April 11th this year.

Job seekers will have the chance to meeting with local business owners and be able to submit resumes on the spot.

Learn more here: https://www.krmsradio.com/krms-job-fair/