Join KRMS at the annual Lake West Chamber Expo at Lake Christian Academy in Sunrise Beach.

It takes place Saturday March 23 starting at 9am.

Stop by our booth where we’ll be interviewing exhibitors who are marketing their businesses at the show!

If you would like to find out about reserving a booth at this year’s event, just contact the Chamber office as soon as possible. Spaces go quickly!

Don’t hesitate to call 573-374-5500 if you have any questions.