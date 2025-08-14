Royals And Cardinals Fall In Wednesday Night Games

The ninth inning would prove costly on Wednesday for the Kansas City Royals.

It was a high scoring game with the Nationals….In fact, Washington LED 5 to 2 after the first, but the Royals would battle back.

In fact trailed 7 to 6 after four.

They would tie it at 7 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

But that’s where the Nationals would strike top of the ninth.

Dalen Lyle single would plate the go ahead run and that would be the final nail as the Nationals beat the Royals by a score of eight to seven.

Another productive day at the plate for Vinny Pasquantino with another home run, his 22nd of the year, as he would drive in four in the ball game.

Jonathan India remained hot at the plate.

He goes 2 for five, but Seth Lugo seven runs 4 innings not good enough.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals LED five to two against the Rockies, but JoJo Romero gives up a 2 run home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Rockies win six to five, take two of three in the series.