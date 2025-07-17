Governor Kehoe Appoints Five More People To Various Boards And Commissions

Governor Mike Kehoe’s office has announced five more appointments.

Nelson Dinsmore of Meadville was appointed as the Linn County Presiding Commissioner while Heather Hall of Kansas City was appointed to the KC Board of Police Commissioners, Jim Martin of Perryville and Ken McClure of Springfield to the Missouri Ethics Commission, and Doctor Thomas Prater of Springfield to the Missouri School Funding Modernization Task Force.

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced four appointments to various boards and filled one county vacancy.

Nelson Dinsmore, of Meadville, was appointed as the Linn County Presiding Commissioner.

Mr. Dinsmore is the co-owner and general manager of Butterfield & Associates Grain, Inc, and is a Missouri Certified Crop Advisor. Dinsmore, born and raised in Linn County, remains active in his community, having served on the Meadville Board of Alderman and the Meadville R-IV School Board. Dinsmore earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science & Agronomy from Missouri Western State University.

Heather Hall, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Ms. Hall previously served as Kansas City Missouri’s 1st District Councilwoman, where she advocated for the men and women of the Kansas City Police Department. She also previously served on the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners. Hall has been highly involved in several organizations in the Kansas City community, including Veterans Community Project and Variety KC. Hall earned her Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Public Relations from Kansas State University.

Jim Martin, of Perryville, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Mr. Martin is a United States Army veteran and retired instructor for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education – Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled. Martin currently serves as president and director at River TREE Partnership in Perryville, working in strategic planning and stakeholder engagement. He previously served as board president for the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield. Martin earned a Bachelor of Science from Southeast Missouri State University.

Ken McClure, of Springfield, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Mr. McClure previously served as the Mayor of the City of Springfield. Prior to his service to the city, McClure was the vice president for administrative and information services at Missouri State University. McClure, a veteran, has served in multiple levels of city and state government, including service at the City Utilities of Springfield, the Missouri Public Service Commission, and as Chief of Staff for Governor Matt Blunt. McClure earned his master’s degree from the University of Missouri and his bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University.

Dr. Thomas Prater, of Springfield, was appointed to the Missouri School Funding Modernization Task Force.

Dr. Prater is a physician and partner at Mattax-Neu-Prater Eye Center in Springfield. From 2016 to 2020, he served as the Zone 2 Councilman on the Springfield City Council. He was also a member of the Springfield R-12 Board of Education from 1998 to 2014. Dr. Prater is an active member of the Missouri State Medical Society and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.