Annual Turkey Festival This Weekend In Eldon

Thousands are expected to converge on the streets of Eldon this weekend for the 37th annual Turkey Festival.

A carnival, live music, bounce houses, arts and crafts and other vendors peddling their wares will be the order of the day but, according to Eldon Chamber Director Matt Castelnik, it all really begins with the legs…the turkey legs.

“That was like one of my first things I did, you know, here was ordering the turkey legs guy. Make sure those are here first of everything. But yeah, it’s one of my goals and I think our board goals is to make this an iconic event. I mean, we’ve been here for 37 years and, you know, we just want to make it bigger and stronger and have more people come enjoy it.”

Turkey Festival officially begins at 9:00 Saturday morning and will come to an end at 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

And then just another week away, it’ll be another busy weekend at the lake with, among other things, the Annual Olde Tyme Apple Festival in Versailles on October 7th and 8th.