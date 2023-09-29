No Change For Lake Area In Latest Drought Report

No change again for the lake area on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The monitor, which is published by the national Weather Service, continues to show southeastern Camden and Miller counties falling into the “moderate drought” category with the rest of the two counties, along with Morgan County, classified as still being in the “severe drought” category.

The eastern two-thirds of Benton County also remain in the “severe” category while the western one-third of the county still falls into the “extreme drought” category.

Elsewhere around the state, about the southern-third is mostly now considered to be out of drought conditions with several counties to the south and east improving to abnormally dry to moderate.