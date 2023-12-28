Annual Water Safety Council Conference Not Taking Place This Coming May

As the new year rolls around, one event you won’t find on the calendar for 2024 will be the Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council’s annual conference in May.

Captain Bob May, representing the water safety council, says a couple changes are being made due to recent sagging in-person attendance.

“A lot of it has to do with the fact that people are busy. They’re wanting to get out on the water, and they’re not taking time to, you know, come to a seminar, if you will, on a Saturday. They’d rather be out doing some fun stuff.”

May also says one of the main changes to replace the annual conference will be a series of online videos being made available.

“Short videos about all the different things you need to know, and we’re going to start posting those up fairly soon here. And then we’ll be making announcements as to where they are, how you can watch them, and we’re going to try that as a way to reach more people.”

More information about the changes and the water safety council, in general, is available on the water safety council’s website. (https://lozwatersafetycouncil.com)