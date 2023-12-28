Lake Regional Lebanon Office Adds MRI For Faster Access

Big news for residents in Lebanon and nearby areas.

Lake Regional is announcing that patients will now be able to receive MRI’s at their campus, meaning a trip to Osage Beach won’t be necessary.

MRI machines are used to diagnose knee, shoulder and other types of injuries on non-bony parts or soft tissues of the body.

That includes Muscles, tendons, the spinal cord, nerves and your brain.

The addition of MRI services at the Lebanon Campus comes in addition to their X-Ray, UltraSound, Mammography & other testing abilities.

Patients now can receive MRIs at the Lake Regional Lebanon Campus, a new hub for health care that provides primary care, walk-in care and specialty care.

“We’re excited and proud to bring MRI to our Lebanon patients,” said Lake Regional CEO Kevin McRoberts, FACHE. “Adding this advanced imaging service is one more example of our commitment to providing Lebanon with convenient access to exceptional care from a trusted health care team.”

MRI — or magnetic resonance imaging — produces detailed three-dimensional images. Often used to diagnose knee and shoulder injuries, MRI is particularly useful for imaging non-bony parts or soft tissues of the body. Muscles, ligaments and tendons, as well as the brain, spinal cord and nerves, are seen much more clearly with MRI than with regular X-rays or computed tomography (CT).

The Lake Regional Diagnostic Imaging team in Lebanon also provides digital X-ray, ultrasound, echocardiogram, screening mammography and bone density testing. For hours, visit lakeregional.com/Imaging.

Commitment to Caring in Lebanon

Lake Regional invites the community to support its advancement of local, independent, nonprofit health care through the Commitment to Caring in Lebanon capital campaign. This campaign seeks to raise $5 million to bring a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center to Lebanon.

Altogether, Lake Regional is investing $32.4 million in the Lebanon Campus. Phase I opened in May 2023 with primary and specialty care; a walk-in clinic; and diagnostic imaging. Construction of Phase II, the Lake Regional Outpatient Surgery Center, will begin in 2024 and will bring the latest surgical technologies to patients, such as robotic-assisted solutions for total joint replacement and colonoscopy equipment to screen for cancer.

Learn more and give today at lakeregional.com/LebanonCampaign.