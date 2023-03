A 70-year-old woman from Lowndes is dead after drowning when the vehicle she was driving Saturday night raveled into a flooded section of roadway in Bollinger County, in southeast Missouri.

The highway patrol says it happened on Route-H, two miles north of Zalma, at Perkins Creek.

Debbie Barks was unable to exit the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the third drowning, statewide, over the past week.