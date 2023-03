A home in Jefferson City is hit by gunshots over the weekend.

It happened early Saturday morning in the 3800 block of Oxford Drive.

Police responded to the call at 4am.

Investigators say that the problem started during a large party.

After talking to witnesses, officers have still not identified a suspect.

But they found several spent shell casings.

The preliminary report states that there is not immediate threat to the community. But an investigation is ongoing.