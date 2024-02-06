Another Phone Scam Is Targeting Lake Area Residents

One of the latest telephone scams being reported in the lake area involves a caller claiming to be from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking you to purchase a gift card to pay down for an alleged warrant.

The caller, according to Sergeant Scott Hines, claims to be a Sergeant White with the department.

The main issue, according to Hines, is there is no such person working for the office.

If you receive such a call, the best advice is to just hang up on the caller and contact your local law enforcement to get the call reported on the record.

Otherwise, the sheriff’s office also says, if you think there is a warrant out for your arrest, there are other ways to find out with the best way being to report in person to the sheriff’s office to inquire about it.