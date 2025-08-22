Morgan County “FAST” Reports Three Burglary Suspects in Custody

The Morgan County Sheriff’s “Fugitive Apprehension Security Team” teams up with the highway patrol’s “Operation Relentless Pursuit” to take three suspects into custody in connection to an ongoing fugitive and stealing investigation.

The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Daniel Wry, of Barnett, is charged with one count each of burglary, stealing over $750, resisting arrest and property damage. His bond was set at $500,000.

43-year-old Kaleb Henson, of Eldon, is charged with one count each of burglary, stealing over $750, possession of burglary tools and property damage with a $100,000 bond.

And 30-year-old Gabriel Wood, also from Eldon, is charged with one count each of burglary, stealing over $750, hindering prosecution and property damage with a bond of $50,000.