MO Attorney General’s Office Suing the ATF

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office is going after the ATF over suppressors and short-barreled rifle restrictions.

A statement issued by Hanaway says “the ATF’s heavy-handed restrictions on suppressors threaten lawful firearm use and undermine the rights protected by the Second Amendment.”

The complaint also argues that there is no historical tradition of requiring Americans to register protected arms and that suppressors and short-barreled rifles are commonly used for lawful purposes, including safe training, hunting and self-defense.

Missouri is also asking the court to block the ATF and DOJ from enforcing the provisions and related regulations.