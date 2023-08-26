Anticipation Continues To Grow For Lake Based Movie “At Niangua’s End”

Anticipation continues to grow as the lake area draws closer to its first-ever full-length motion picture movie to be 100-percent produced right here in our own backyard.

Producer Gina Goff, originally from Jeff City, says this past week marked a milestone with pre-production activities for “At Niangua’s End.”

“It was the very first day of, you could say, principal photography because we were starting to get the B roll footage from the captain runs and starting to get the aerial stuff. And Tom and Kimber Klein were kind enough to take us up in the helicopter and we were able to get just some beautiful aerial footage of the entire lake.”

The real action is set to begin early the first week of September and be finished by the middle to end of October.

“At Niangua’s End” was created and written by Laker graduates Bo Shore and Chase Elliott…Elliott will also direct the movie while Shore will be featured as the lead actor in the movie.