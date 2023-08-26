Despite Heat Dome Lake Area Continues To Come Out Of Drought Conditions

Despite the recent heat dome and the scorching temperatures around the Midwest, the lake area continues to climb out of the severe and extreme drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor for Missouri now shows just about all of the lake area, with the exceptions of far northeast Morgan and northwestern-southwestern Benton counties, now being in the moderate drought category.

Those small areas in Morgan and Benton remain in the severe drought category while a large of portion of southeastern Missouri has now actually been taken out of the drought altogether.

And there could be even more relief from drought conditions with a slight chance of rain still in the forecast for the lake area.