Appeal On Missouri Abortion Ballot Language Denied – Court Approved Version To Stand

An appeal filed by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft asking for his ballot language to be approved for an abortion initiative is stopped in its tracks by the Missouri Supreme Court which declined to take up the appeal.

The court also declined to take up the case challenging the fiscal note summary and will reflect the Auditor’s summary and not a $12.5 billion figure argued by Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office.

The decision by the Missouri Supreme Court means the appeals court decision to keep the court-approved ballot language will stand after Ashcroft’s appeal was denied based on his ballot initiative language being too biased and argumentative.

Abortion rights activists will soon get busy needing to collect more than 170-thousand signatures by May 6th to gain ballot access.