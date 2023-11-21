MODOT Closing Down Construction Sites For The Holiday

Motorists hitting the roadways for the long Thanksgiving holiday period will be able to enjoy their drives without, at least, one familiar sight…active work zones.

“We will stop work or contractors that don’t have a major lane closure, like a bridge closure. Just those intermediate lane closures will all be lifted starting at noon on Wednesday.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger adds, however, if crews are needed to take care of something along the roadways to have a little patience when it comes to a response time.

“Of course, those folks are going to be at home enjoying the holiday. So response time for us, of course, is mobilizing from home to the shed to get the appropriate vehicles, equipment and whatnot they might need for whatever they’re responding to.”

MoDOT work zones are also pulled 4 other times throughout the year: Christmas, Memorial Day, Labor Day and the Fourth of July.