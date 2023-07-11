Area Cooling Centers Opening Up As Heatwave Reboots Across The Region

Tue. Jul 11th, 2023
With Mother Nature cranking up the heat again in the lake area this week, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents and visitors that several businesses serving as cooling centers are available should you need one.
Among those on the list, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services…
CAMDEN COUNTY
MILLER COUNTY
MORGAN COUNTY
BENTON COUNTY
The centers are open with limited hours. You can call the individual locations ahead of time or find the information on the State Department of Health and Senior Services’ website.