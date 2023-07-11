Area Cooling Centers Opening Up As Heatwave Reboots Across The Region

With Mother Nature cranking up the heat again in the lake area this week, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents and visitors that several businesses serving as cooling centers are available should you need one.

Among those on the list, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services…

CAMDEN COUNTY

SUNRISE BEACH LIBRARY;

CLIMAX SPRINGS LIBRARY;

OSAGE BEACH LIBRARY;

CAMDEN COUNTY LIBRARY IN CAMDENTON;

CAMDENTON SENIOR CENTER;

MACKS CREEK LIBRARY;

STOUTLAND SENIOR CENTER:

RICHLAND LIBRARY.

MILLER COUNTY

MILLER COUNTY LIBRARY IN ELDON;

ELDON SENIOR CENTER;

MILLER COUNTY LIBRARY CENTER IN IBERIA;

FRIENDSHIP HALL IN IBERIA.

MORGAN COUNTY

WESTSIDE SENIOR CENTER IN LAURIE;

MORGAN COUNTY LIBRARY IN VERSAILLES;

VERSAILLES SENIOR CENTER.

BENTON COUNTY

WARSAW SENIOR CENTER;

WARSAW BRANCH LIBRARY;

COLE CAMP SENIOR CENTER;

COLE CAMP LIBRARY.

The centers are open with limited hours. You can call the individual locations ahead of time or find the information on the State Department of Health and Senior Services’ website.

(HTTPS://HEALTH.MO.GOV)